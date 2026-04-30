The SSU once again worked on facilities in Perm: it struck the infrastructure of one of the largest refineries in the Russian Federation, Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez.

“Bavovna” from the SSU in Perm: what is known

For the second day in a row, drones from the SSU's Alpha Special Operations Center successfully operated over the Russian oil infrastructure near Perm.

Today, "cotton" is burning at the Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez refinery, located more than 1,500 km from Ukraine.

This is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia with a capacity of almost 13 million tons per year, which supplies fuel to both the civilian sector and the needs of the Russian army.

According to preliminary information, the AVT-4 unit at the refinery, a key unit for primary oil processing, was hit. As a result of the impact, the vacuum and atmospheric rectification columns caught fire. Their damage effectively puts the unit out of operation. Share

Also today, the SSU again struck the Perm linear production and dispatching station, which provides oil supplies to the Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez refinery. Yesterday, this station was already visited by drones of the Security Service. Today, new fire centers appeared there.