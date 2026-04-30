The SSU once again worked on facilities in Perm: it struck the infrastructure of one of the largest refineries in the Russian Federation, Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez.
Points of attention
- The SSU successfully targeted the infrastructure of the Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez refinery in Perm with drones, causing significant damage to key installations.
- This incident highlights the vulnerability of industrial facilities to remote attacks and the evolving nature of warfare strategies.
“Bavovna” from the SSU in Perm: what is known
For the second day in a row, drones from the SSU's Alpha Special Operations Center successfully operated over the Russian oil infrastructure near Perm.
Today, "cotton" is burning at the Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez refinery, located more than 1,500 km from Ukraine.
This is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia with a capacity of almost 13 million tons per year, which supplies fuel to both the civilian sector and the needs of the Russian army.
Also today, the SSU again struck the Perm linear production and dispatching station, which provides oil supplies to the Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez refinery. Yesterday, this station was already visited by drones of the Security Service. Today, new fire centers appeared there.
The enemy must realize a simple thing: he no longer has a "safe rear." Remoteness no longer guarantees protection — every region where enterprises are working for the war against Ukraine is within reach. The SSU has already demonstrated the ability to carry out successful strikes at long distances and will continue to systematically strike such objects.
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