British Prime Minister Starmer faces resignation

The Labour Party has unexpectedly begun talking about replacing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer after his disastrous election. An official statement on this matter was made by the party's MP, Catherine West.

Starmer may resign

According to MP Catherine West, for her personally, the key scenario remains an internal change of leadership without an official campaign.

She also stressed that the government must "regroup" and nominate the "best communicator" who can become a worthy replacement for Keir Starmer.

Despite this, if an alternative candidate does not emerge in the coming weeks, West plans to ask MPs to support the launch of a leadership race.

What is important to understand is that for this she needs the support of 20% of the Labor Party parliamentary faction — 81 MPs.

West assured reporters that she currently has the support of ten parliamentarians and is confident that she will be able to gather the necessary number of votes.

According to anonymous sources, this initiative was met without enthusiasm in the Cabinet of Ministers.

Cabinet Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds is sounding the alarm over the threat of a leadership change while the party is in power: