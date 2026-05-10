Zelensky's team ridiculed the new Russian "Geranium-5"
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Technology
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Zelensky's team ridiculed the new Russian "Geranium-5"

Russia found another way to embarrass itself during the parade
Читати українською
Source:  Liga.net

Advisor to the President of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin drew attention to the fact that the new Russian Geran-5 drone rocket, which could be seen during the May 9 parade in Moscow, is only a pathetic and unsuccessful copy of the Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missile.

Points of attention

  • The military intelligence of Ukraine had previously identified the deployment of 'Geran-5' by the Russian army, raising concerns over its inferior specifications and capabilities.
  • The incident underscores Russia's reliance on copied technology and its inability to match the advancements made by Ukraine in military weaponry, as seen in the case of the 'Flamingo' missile.

Russia found another way to embarrass itself during the parade

According to Kamyshin, the external similarity between the Russian "Geran-5" and the Ukrainian FP-5 "Flamingo" is easy to explain.

The thing is that the Russians once again tried to repeat the Ukrainian development, but as usual, it didn't turn out as planned.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor draws attention to the fact that the Russian drone has approximately ten times less flight range and warhead than the Ukrainian "Flamingo".

In addition, it is noted that in terms of its capabilities, the Geran-5 is somewhere between the Ukrainian Peklo and Palanytsia drone missiles.

Oleksandr Kamyshin ironically noted that in the fifth year of a full-scale war, the aggressor country cannot boast of anything other than a "pathetic copy" of Ukrainian weapons.

What is important to understand is that the military intelligence of Ukraine first warned about the use of Gerani-5 by the Russian army back in January 2026.

The weight of the warhead on such drones is about 90 kg, and the declared range is about 1,000 kilometers.

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