Slovakian leader Robert Fico believes Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which has been going on for more than 12 years, is finally coming to an end, he said after speaking with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Fico sees signs of near end of Russian war

On May 9, Kremlin leader Putin shocked the whole world with an unexpected statement that the war would soon end.

Later, the head of the Slovak government actually repeated the dictator's words.

I want to express my belief that we are approaching the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

According to the leader of Slovakia, he is a supporter of any form of ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Moreover, Fico proposes to extend the regime of silence between the countries after it ends on May 11, ignoring the fact that the Russian invaders did not observe it for a single minute.

The head of the Slovak government also called on Volodymyr Zelenskyy to call Vladimir Putin if he is really ready to meet with the dictator in any format, as previously stated.