Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov decided to comment on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's words about the alleged end of the war against Ukraine. According to him, this refers to the "work in progress" in the peace process and all the mediation efforts of the United States.
Points of attention
- Peskov suggests that the war could cease 'at any moment' if certain decisions are made by the Ukrainian leadership, emphasizing the importance of taking responsibility.
- While progress has been made in the peace process, Peskov refrains from providing specific timelines, highlighting the complexity of the situation.
The Kremlin explained Putin's loud statement
Russian propagandists asked Peskov how to interpret the Kremlin leader's words that "the conflict around Ukraine is close to ending."
They also wanted to know if there was an understanding of possible timelines.
According to Peskov, official Moscow allegedly "remains open to contacts," and also welcomed the continuation of US mediation efforts.
According to Putin's spokesman, the war against Ukraine could end "at any moment" if, allegedly, Volodymyr Zelensky's team makes "the necessary decisions."
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Technology
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-