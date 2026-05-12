Peskov explained Putin's words about the alleged end of the war with Ukraine
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Politics
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Peskov explained Putin's words about the alleged end of the war with Ukraine

The Kremlin explained Putin's loud statement
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov decided to comment on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's words about the alleged end of the war against Ukraine. According to him, this refers to the "work in progress" in the peace process and all the mediation efforts of the United States.

Points of attention

  • Peskov suggests that the war could cease 'at any moment' if certain decisions are made by the Ukrainian leadership, emphasizing the importance of taking responsibility.
  • While progress has been made in the peace process, Peskov refrains from providing specific timelines, highlighting the complexity of the situation.

The Kremlin explained Putin's loud statement

Russian propagandists asked Peskov how to interpret the Kremlin leader's words that "the conflict around Ukraine is close to ending."

They also wanted to know if there was an understanding of possible timelines.

According to Peskov, official Moscow allegedly "remains open to contacts," and also welcomed the continuation of US mediation efforts.

The baggage of achievements in terms of the peace process allows us to say that it is indeed approaching completion. But in this context, there is no need to talk about any specifics at the moment. You know that the humanitarian truce has ended, and the special military operation is ongoing.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

According to Putin's spokesman, the war against Ukraine could end "at any moment" if, allegedly, Volodymyr Zelensky's team makes "the necessary decisions."

"It can stop at any moment, as soon as the Kyiv regime and Zelensky take responsibility and make the necessary decisions. What decisions need to be made is well known in Kyiv," Peskov added.

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