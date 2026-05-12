Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov decided to comment on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's words about the alleged end of the war against Ukraine. According to him, this refers to the "work in progress" in the peace process and all the mediation efforts of the United States.

The Kremlin explained Putin's loud statement

Russian propagandists asked Peskov how to interpret the Kremlin leader's words that "the conflict around Ukraine is close to ending."

They also wanted to know if there was an understanding of possible timelines.

According to Peskov, official Moscow allegedly "remains open to contacts," and also welcomed the continuation of US mediation efforts.

The baggage of achievements in terms of the peace process allows us to say that it is indeed approaching completion. But in this context, there is no need to talk about any specifics at the moment. You know that the humanitarian truce has ended, and the special military operation is ongoing. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

According to Putin's spokesman, the war against Ukraine could end "at any moment" if, allegedly, Volodymyr Zelensky's team makes "the necessary decisions."