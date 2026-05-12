Europe has no right to ease pressure on the aggressor country Russia within the framework of the 21st package of sanctions. This was a clear demand made by the head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kęstutis Budris.

Lithuania demands that pressure on Russia be increased

Budris once again drew attention to the fact that the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is dismissive of any proposal for a ceasefire and achieving peace.

The show that Russia put on for us over the weekend — a military parade on Red Square — was President Putin's only motive in proposing a ceasefire. That is unrealistic, and that is how we should assess the situation — to keep up the pressure, which is why we are already making new proposals for the 21st package of sanctions. Kęstutis Budris Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania

According to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, the new 21st package of sanctions against Russia could be a serious blow to the Russian energy sector. Maritime oil transportation could be restricted the most.

The head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, also made a statement on this matter.