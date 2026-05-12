Lithuania has put forward a demand for the 21st package of sanctions against Russia

Europe has no right to ease pressure on the aggressor country Russia within the framework of the 21st package of sanctions. This was a clear demand made by the head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kęstutis Budris.
Points of attention
- Estonian Foreign Minister highlights potential restrictions on maritime oil transportation as a result of the sanctions against Russia.
- European diplomacy officials confirm considerations for measures against the Russian military-industrial complex and shadow fleet within the 21st package of sanctions.
Lithuania demands that pressure on Russia be increased
Budris once again drew attention to the fact that the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is dismissive of any proposal for a ceasefire and achieving peace.
According to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, the new 21st package of sanctions against Russia could be a serious blow to the Russian energy sector. Maritime oil transportation could be restricted the most.
The head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, also made a statement on this matter.
She officially confirmed that the 21st package of sanctions may include measures against the Russian military-industrial complex, as well as against the Russian shadow fleet.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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