"The air bombs have started again." Zelenskyy reacted to the intensification of Russian strikes

On the morning of May 12, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Russia had chosen to end the partial silence that had lasted for several days. It had again begun actively attacking Ukraine with drones, anti-aircraft missiles, and other types of weapons.
Points of attention
- Damage reported to various regions and civilian infrastructure, with casualties and injuries recorded
- Zelenskyy emphasizes the necessity of sanctions against Moscow until Russia commits to a lasting ceasefire
Russia has once again demonstrated that it does not want to end the war
According to the head of state, the air battle took place in the Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv regions, and in Kyiv and the region.
Damage was also recorded to energy facilities, apartment buildings, a kindergarten, and a regular civilian locomotive on the railway was hit... It is known that there are injuries from these strikes.
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