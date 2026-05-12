"The air bombs have started again." Zelenskyy reacted to the intensification of Russian strikes
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"The air bombs have started again." Zelenskyy reacted to the intensification of Russian strikes

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Russia has once again demonstrated that it does not want to end the war
Читати українською

On the morning of May 12, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Russia had chosen to end the partial silence that had lasted for several days. It had again begun actively attacking Ukraine with drones, anti-aircraft missiles, and other types of weapons.

Points of attention

  • Damage reported to various regions and civilian infrastructure, with casualties and injuries recorded
  • Zelenskyy emphasizes the necessity of sanctions against Moscow until Russia commits to a lasting ceasefire

Russia has once again demonstrated that it does not want to end the war

Russia itself chose to end the partial silence that had lasted for several days. Over 200 strike drones were launched over Ukraine that night. Aerial bombs were dropped on the front again — over 80, with more than 30 airstrikes recorded.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, the air battle took place in the Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv regions, and in Kyiv and the region.

Damage was also recorded to energy facilities, apartment buildings, a kindergarten, and a regular civilian locomotive on the railway was hit... It is known that there are injuries from these strikes.

Unfortunately, there are also those who died. My condolences to their families and friends. We said that we would act in a mirror manner in response to all Russian steps. Russia must end this war, and it is it that must take a step towards a real, lasting ceasefire. Until this happens, sanctions against Moscow are necessary and must continue to work and strengthen, — emphasized Volodymyr Zelensky.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain limits Russia's ability to recruit migrants for war
Government of Great Britain
Britain hits Russia with sanctions again
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
One of the executioners of the illegal Donetsk prison "Isolation" was detained in France
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SBU reveals details of arrest of Izolyatsia prison executioner
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv regions: one person died, 4 were injured
State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine on May 12

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?