On the morning of May 12, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Russia had chosen to end the partial silence that had lasted for several days. It had again begun actively attacking Ukraine with drones, anti-aircraft missiles, and other types of weapons.

Russia has once again demonstrated that it does not want to end the war

Russia itself chose to end the partial silence that had lasted for several days. Over 200 strike drones were launched over Ukraine that night. Aerial bombs were dropped on the front again — over 80, with more than 30 airstrikes recorded. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, the air battle took place in the Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv regions, and in Kyiv and the region.

Damage was also recorded to energy facilities, apartment buildings, a kindergarten, and a regular civilian locomotive on the railway was hit... It is known that there are injuries from these strikes.