Russia attacked Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv regions: one person died, 4 were injured

Last night, Russian invaders carried out strikes in various regions of Ukraine, resulting in the death of one civilian and the injury of four others in the Dnipro region.
Points of attention
- In the Kharkiv region, a bus, a truck, and private households were targeted and damaged by Russian strikes.
- The State Emergency Service of Ukraine is actively responding and working to assess and mitigate the aftermath of Russia's attacks.
Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine on May 12
According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the roof of a kindergarten caught fire in the Kyiv region after an enemy attack.
Windows were also broken in a four-story residential building located nearby. Private homes were also hit.
Last night, the Russians attacked the Kharkiv region with a strike drone: a bus and a truck caught fire.
The enemy also struck the territory of a private household in the village of Bezruky, Dergachivska hromada, Kharkiv district. As a result, an outbuilding caught fire and a residential building was damaged.
In the Dnipro region, local authorities report a death and injuries as a result of Russian attacks.
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