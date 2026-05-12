Russia attacked Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv regions: one person died, 4 were injured

Last night, Russian invaders carried out strikes in various regions of Ukraine, resulting in the death of one civilian and the injury of four others in the Dnipro region.

Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine on May 12

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the roof of a kindergarten caught fire in the Kyiv region after an enemy attack.

Windows were also broken in a four-story residential building located nearby. Private homes were also hit.

Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries. Rescuers and all necessary emergency services are working at the scene. Specialists of the State Emergency Service are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack and examining the damaged buildings. Share

Last night, the Russians attacked the Kharkiv region with a strike drone: a bus and a truck caught fire.

The enemy also struck the territory of a private household in the village of Bezruky, Dergachivska hromada, Kharkiv district. As a result, an outbuilding caught fire and a residential building was damaged.

In the Dnipro region, local authorities report a death and injuries as a result of Russian attacks.