Beijing has made a request to Ukraine regarding captured Chinese mercenaries
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Beijing has made a request to Ukraine regarding captured Chinese mercenaries

Beijing has made a request to Ukraine regarding captured Chinese mercenaries
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Official Beijing asks Ukraine to guarantee humane treatment of Chinese citizens who fought in the Russian army and were captured by Ukraine. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian.

Points of attention

  • Official Beijing asks Ukraine to guarantee humane treatment of Chinese citizens who are in Ukrainian captivity.
  • However, the Chinese government continues to cynically call the war a “crisis.”

China appreciated Zelensky's decision on the ceasefire

A Ukrainian journalist called on the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry to comment on the situation regarding Chinese nationals in Ukrainian captivity.

The thing is that Putin's regime does not want to exchange them for Ukrainian prisoners.

Lin Jian began to claim that the Chinese government had repeatedly urged its citizens to "stay away from areas of armed conflict and avoid any involvement in the conflict."

"China asks Ukraine, in accordance with current international law, to guarantee the legitimate rights and humane treatment of Chinese citizens," the Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized.

Against this background, he was also called upon to comment on Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to declare a temporary ceasefire starting May 6.

A representative of the diplomatic department of the People's Republic of China once again cynically called Russia's war against Ukraine a "crisis."

"Regarding the crisis in Ukraine, China's position is clear and unequivocal: we support all efforts to achieve peace. We hope that all relevant parties will continue to resolve the crisis through dialogue and negotiations," Lin Jian said.

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