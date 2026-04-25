Macron warned that the US, Russia and China are now acting against Europe

French leader Emmanuel Macron believes the world has changed so much that the US, Russia and China are now pitted against Europe, and he has called on European allies to accept the new reality and act accordingly.

Europe is losing the US as a major ally

Macron issued a new clear warning during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

We should not underestimate that this is a unique moment where the president of the United States, the president of Russia, and the president of China are categorically against the Europeans. So this is exactly the moment when we need to wake up. Emmanuel Macron President of France

According to the head of the republic, right now European countries must unite and offer their program before it is too late.

Against this background, Macron also predicted that tensions in relations with the US will continue even after Donald Trump leaves the White House.

The French leader is inclined to believe that this is a historical trend.