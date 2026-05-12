Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team is calling on Europe to mediate in establishing an "airport truce" with Russia. Official Kyiv believes that a mutual cessation of attacks on airports would be beneficial for both Ukraine and Russia.

Europe can facilitate an "airport truce" between Ukraine and Russia

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Andriy Sybiga, made an official statement on this matter.

According to him, this new initiative involves a limited agreement between Ukraine and Russia to refrain from striking airports.

We probably need a new role for Europe in our peace efforts. Perhaps we will try to conclude or achieve a so-called "airport truce." Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian diplomat noted, it makes sense for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to agree to such an offer from official Kyiv.

The Kremlin cannot ignore the fact that key Russian transport hubs — in particular, Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow and Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg — are increasingly forced to “freeze” their work amid attacks by Ukrainian drones.