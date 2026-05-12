Ukraine offers Russia an "airport truce"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine offers Russia an "airport truce"

Europe can facilitate an "airport truce" between Ukraine and Russia
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team is calling on Europe to mediate in establishing an "airport truce" with Russia. Official Kyiv believes that a mutual cessation of attacks on airports would be beneficial for both Ukraine and Russia.

Points of attention

  • Russia's interest in the 'airport truce' proposal is underlined, especially considering the impact on key Russian transport hubs like Sheremetyevo and Pulkovo airports.
  • The role of Europe is crucial in facilitating negotiations for an 'airport truce' between Ukraine and Russia, opening up possibilities for peaceful resolutions to the ongoing conflict.

Europe can facilitate an "airport truce" between Ukraine and Russia

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Andriy Sybiga, made an official statement on this matter.

According to him, this new initiative involves a limited agreement between Ukraine and Russia to refrain from striking airports.

We probably need a new role for Europe in our peace efforts. Perhaps we will try to conclude or achieve a so-called "airport truce."

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian diplomat noted, it makes sense for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to agree to such an offer from official Kyiv.

The Kremlin cannot ignore the fact that key Russian transport hubs — in particular, Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow and Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg — are increasingly forced to “freeze” their work amid attacks by Ukrainian drones.

Perhaps our European allies, having created a platform or perhaps a special group, could discuss (a truce regarding airports — ed.), — the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The air bombs have started again." Zelenskyy reacted to the intensification of Russian strikes
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Russia has once again demonstrated that it does not want to end the war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense eliminated 192 targets during Russian air attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 12 — how the air defense responded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU report neutralization of another 1,020 Russian occupiers
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 12, 2026

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?