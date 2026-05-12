AFU report neutralization of another 1,020 Russian occupiers
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Ukraine
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AFU report neutralization of another 1,020 Russian occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 12, 2026
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have managed to eliminate 1,020 Russian invaders. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the total losses of the Russian army in the war have already reached 1,343,050 people.

Points of attention

  • The conflict has seen significant combat losses on both sides, with detailed statistics on various military assets lost during the war.
  • The report highlights the escalation of attacks with 174 combat clashes recorded and significant drone and rocket system usage by the enemy.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 12, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 05/12/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,343,050 (+1,020) people;

  • tanks — 11,926 (+2) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,553 (+2) units;

  • artillery systems — 41,935 (+72) units;

  • MLRS — 1,785 (+2) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,365 (+2) units;

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,373 (+2) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 285,506 (+1,252) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 95,855 (+145) units;

  • special equipment — 4,179 (+1) units.

The 1539th era of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine began.

In total, 174 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, the enemy used 8,246 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,416 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 82 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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