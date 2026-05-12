Air defense eliminated 192 targets during Russian air attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of May 11-12, the Russian occupiers carried out attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 216 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and simulator drones of the "Parody" type.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 12 — how the air defense responded

This time, enemy drones flew from the directions of Bryansk, Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, TOT Donetsk, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 192 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs, and Parody-type simulator drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country. Share

25 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 5 locations.