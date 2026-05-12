British Prime Minister Starmer responded to rumors of his resignation
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Politics
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British Prime Minister Starmer responded to rumors of his resignation

Starmer is not resigning
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

British leader Keir Starmer has officially told the cabinet that no one has initiated the procedure to challenge his leadership. He has also made it clear that he has no plans to resign.

Points of attention

  • No formal challenge has been initiated against Starmer within the Labour Party, as he emphasizes the importance of avoiding chaos and ensuring government stability.
  • Starmer reiterates his commitment to leading the country and urges for support to avoid unnecessary leadership battles and maintain focus on governance.

Starmer is not resigning

According to the British leader, he "takes responsibility for the election result and for delivering the changes we promised."

Keir Starmer also publicly acknowledged that the last 2 days have been destabilizing for the UK government.

The Prime Minister decided not to hide the fact that this has real economic consequences for the entire country.

In light of recent events, Starmer recalled that the Labour Party has a procedure for challenging the leader — but no one has launched it.

The country expects us to continue to lead. That's what I'm doing, and that's what we must do as a government.

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer

Prime Minister of Great Britain

As mentioned earlier, the previous day, the British leader appealed to the Labour Party and voters to stay with him and avoid a leadership fight.

In his opinion, all these battles will only provoke chaos.

Keir Starmer also promised that he was not going to give up even after the failed election.

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