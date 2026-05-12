Ukraine begins cooperation with one of the largest defense tech companies in the world

On May 12, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, officially confirmed the start of cooperation with one of the largest defense tech companies in the world, Palantir Technologies. According to the minister, the main goal is to implement AI solutions in warfare.
Points of attention
- The collaboration includes creating systems for air attack analysis, implementing AI for intelligence data handling, and integrating technologies for deep strike operation planning.
- The goal is to strengthen the partnership with Palantir to leverage AI solutions and defense tech projects, bolstering Ukraine's technological advantage in the defense sector.
Ukraine is introducing AI into warfare
What is important to understand is that Palantir is one of the world's leading companies in data analysis and AI solutions for defense and security.
Moreover, it is among the top 10 US technology companies with a market capitalization of $330 billion.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has already held an official meeting with Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp.
According to Fedorov, it has already been possible to agree on:
creation of a system for detailed analysis of air attacks;
implementing AI solutions for working with large volumes of intelligence data;
integrating technologies into the planning of deep strike operations.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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