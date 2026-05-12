As part of a large-scale CNN investigation, it became known that the Russian cargo ship "Ursa Major", which sank in December 2024 off the coast of Spain, was likely carrying two nuclear reactors for submarines: it could have been heading to the DPRK.

The mystery of "Ursa Major" — what we learned

After the sinking of the Russian ship, which occurred on December 23, 2024, versions are still circulating about what could have actually happened to it.

According to the conclusions of the CNN editorial team, these events may indicate a rare intervention by the Western military in the Kremlin's plans.

He said that NATO did everything possible to disrupt the provision of the latest nuclear technologies to the DPRK.

What is important to understand is that the Ursa Major set sail just 2 months after North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un sent his soldiers to assist Russia in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, it is noted that American special-purpose aircraft, which collect samples from the atmosphere to detect and identify nuclear explosions, flew over the sunken ship twice in 2025.