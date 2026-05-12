NATO could have sunk Russian ship with nuclear reactors — investigation
Category
World
Publication date

NATO could have sunk Russian ship with nuclear reactors — investigation

The mystery of "Ursa Major" - what we learned
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

As part of a large-scale CNN investigation, it became known that the Russian cargo ship "Ursa Major", which sank in December 2024 off the coast of Spain, was likely carrying two nuclear reactors for submarines: it could have been heading to the DPRK.

Points of attention

  • The presence of American special-purpose aircraft and a Russian spy ship near the sunken vessel underscores the international interest and intrigue surrounding the incident.
  • The investigation into the sinking of the Ursa Major highlights the geopolitical tensions and high-stakes maneuvers in the realm of nuclear technologies and military strategies.

The mystery of "Ursa Major" — what we learned

After the sinking of the Russian ship, which occurred on December 23, 2024, versions are still circulating about what could have actually happened to it.

According to the conclusions of the CNN editorial team, these events may indicate a rare intervention by the Western military in the Kremlin's plans.

He said that NATO did everything possible to disrupt the provision of the latest nuclear technologies to the DPRK.

What is important to understand is that the Ursa Major set sail just 2 months after North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un sent his soldiers to assist Russia in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, it is noted that American special-purpose aircraft, which collect samples from the atmosphere to detect and identify nuclear explosions, flew over the sunken ship twice in 2025.

And a week after the sinking, its wreckage was visited by a Russian spy ship, followed by four more explosions, according to a source familiar with the Spanish investigation into the incident.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China has seen signs of US decline, but there is one "but"
The “Decline” of the US is Only a Dream for China, Not a Reality
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Peskov explained Putin's words about the alleged end of the war with Ukraine
The Kremlin explained Putin's loud statement
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia faces gasoline shortage due to Ukraine attacks
What is known about the situation in Russia?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?