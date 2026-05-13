The head of the US Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth, officially confirmed that his department had sent its soldiers to Ukraine to learn how to use drones in real combat conditions.
Points of attention
- The head of the Pentagon emphasized the importance of adopting lessons learned from conflicts like Ukraine and applying them quickly to strengthen the US defense and offensive strategies.
- US Minority Leader Mitch McConnell referred to Ukraine as the 'Silicon Valley of War,' underlining the significance of leveraging Ukrainian expertise in drone warfare.
Ukrainian soldiers will train American soldiers
Discussions on this issue took place during hearings in the Senate, which were attended by the head of the US Department of Defense.
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell openly admitted that he considers Ukraine the "Silicon Valley of War" and also asked Hegseth whether he supports adopting the experience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The head of the Pentagon made it clear that he had already made a decision to send American military personnel to Ukraine.
According to Pete Hegsat, the United States simply has an obligation to take the lessons learned in Ukraine and other battlefields and "apply them as soon as possible" to its own troops.
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