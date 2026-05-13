Russia launched a combined prolonged air strike on critical Ukrainian targets
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Ukraine
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Russia launched a combined prolonged air strike on critical Ukrainian targets

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU warned about Russia's plans
Читати українською

On May 13, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine officially warned that the enemy had already launched a combined and prolonged air attack on critical facilities of our country. Earlier in the morning, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that many Russian drones were being detected in the sky.

Points of attention

  • Despite ceasefire proposals, the Kremlin opts for war, emphasizing the importance of staying alert and seeking shelter during air raids.
  • It is crucial to monitor the situation closely and support Ukraine during these challenging times. Glory to Ukraine!

DIU warned about Russia's plans

According to Ukrainian intelligence, during the first wave of the air attack, the enemy uses a significant number of attack drones.

At this stage, the Russian army has a very specific goal — to overload Ukraine's air defense system, as well as to destroy civilian objects.

In the future, Russia plans to use a significant number of air- and sea-based cruise missiles, as well as ballistic missiles. Moscow's targets are critical infrastructure and life support facilities of large cities, including energy, military-industrial complex enterprises, and government buildings, the GUR statement said.

As noted by Ukrainian military intelligence, the Kremlin has once again demonstrated that it rejects ceasefire proposals and instead chooses war again.

The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds of the importance of responding to air raid signals and — as always in such cases — using shelters. Let's stay alert! Glory to Ukraine!

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