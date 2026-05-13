Russia launched a combined prolonged air strike on critical Ukrainian targets

On May 13, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine officially warned that the enemy had already launched a combined and prolonged air attack on critical facilities of our country. Earlier in the morning, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that many Russian drones were being detected in the sky.
Points of attention
- Despite ceasefire proposals, the Kremlin opts for war, emphasizing the importance of staying alert and seeking shelter during air raids.
- It is crucial to monitor the situation closely and support Ukraine during these challenging times. Glory to Ukraine!
DIU warned about Russia's plans
According to Ukrainian intelligence, during the first wave of the air attack, the enemy uses a significant number of attack drones.
At this stage, the Russian army has a very specific goal — to overload Ukraine's air defense system, as well as to destroy civilian objects.
As noted by Ukrainian military intelligence, the Kremlin has once again demonstrated that it rejects ceasefire proposals and instead chooses war again.
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