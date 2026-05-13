Germany warns of decisive phase of Russian-Ukrainian war

According to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, he sees signs of a turning point in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine right now. It is quite possible that the "decisive phase" of the confrontation has begun.

Pistorius assessed the development of the Russian-Ukrainian war

According to the German minister, at this stage Ukraine really has an advantage.

Putin cannot ignore the fact that Russia has been significantly weakened economically and internally, and cannot achieve its desired goals directly on the battlefield.

The Ukrainians are making significant progress. Strikes on Russian military infrastructure in the rear are becoming increasingly precise and yielding results. Boris Pistorius German Minister of Defense

During a visit to the Zaporizhia and Dnipro regions, the head of the German Ministry of Defense was able to see with his own eyes how drones are used to scout and destroy Russian forces.

Moreover, Pistorius was introduced to how the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct operations on and off the front lines.

Today, many are talking about the decisive phase of the war, perhaps in favor of Ukraine, the head of the German Ministry of Defense emphasized. Share

What is important to understand is that on May 11, Boris Pistorius and his Ukrainian counterpart Mykhailo Fedorov signed a letter of intent to launch Brave Germany.