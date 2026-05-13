Germany warns of decisive phase of Russian-Ukrainian war

According to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, he sees signs of a turning point in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine right now. It is quite possible that the "decisive phase" of the confrontation has begun.
Points of attention
- The collaboration between Germany and Ukraine in launching the Brave Germany program for defense technology development highlights a commitment to strengthening bilateral defense capabilities.
- The assessment of the German Defense Minister underscores the importance of monitoring the evolving dynamics of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the potential implications for the region.
Pistorius assessed the development of the Russian-Ukrainian war
According to the German minister, at this stage Ukraine really has an advantage.
Putin cannot ignore the fact that Russia has been significantly weakened economically and internally, and cannot achieve its desired goals directly on the battlefield.
During a visit to the Zaporizhia and Dnipro regions, the head of the German Ministry of Defense was able to see with his own eyes how drones are used to scout and destroy Russian forces.
Moreover, Pistorius was introduced to how the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct operations on and off the front lines.
What is important to understand is that on May 11, Boris Pistorius and his Ukrainian counterpart Mykhailo Fedorov signed a letter of intent to launch Brave Germany.
This is a joint program for the development of defense technologies and support for innovative startups.
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