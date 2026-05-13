Germany warns of decisive phase of Russian-Ukrainian war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Germany warns of decisive phase of Russian-Ukrainian war

Pistorius assessed the development of the Russian-Ukrainian war
Читати українською
Source:  Welt

According to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, he sees signs of a turning point in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine right now. It is quite possible that the "decisive phase" of the confrontation has begun.

Points of attention

  • The collaboration between Germany and Ukraine in launching the Brave Germany program for defense technology development highlights a commitment to strengthening bilateral defense capabilities.
  • The assessment of the German Defense Minister underscores the importance of monitoring the evolving dynamics of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the potential implications for the region.

Pistorius assessed the development of the Russian-Ukrainian war

According to the German minister, at this stage Ukraine really has an advantage.

Putin cannot ignore the fact that Russia has been significantly weakened economically and internally, and cannot achieve its desired goals directly on the battlefield.

The Ukrainians are making significant progress. Strikes on Russian military infrastructure in the rear are becoming increasingly precise and yielding results.

Boris Pistorius

Boris Pistorius

German Minister of Defense

During a visit to the Zaporizhia and Dnipro regions, the head of the German Ministry of Defense was able to see with his own eyes how drones are used to scout and destroy Russian forces.

Moreover, Pistorius was introduced to how the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct operations on and off the front lines.

Today, many are talking about the decisive phase of the war, perhaps in favor of Ukraine, the head of the German Ministry of Defense emphasized.

What is important to understand is that on May 11, Boris Pistorius and his Ukrainian counterpart Mykhailo Fedorov signed a letter of intent to launch Brave Germany.

This is a joint program for the development of defense technologies and support for innovative startups.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Russia is panicking over the attack of hundreds of Ukrainian drones
“Bavovna” in Russia on May 13 — all the details and video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine has defeated 16 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 13, 2026
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Pentagon sent its soldiers to Ukraine for training
Ukrainian soldiers will train American soldiers

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?