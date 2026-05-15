"Ticket to The Hague." Europe Officially Launches Special Tribunal for Putin

On May 15, at a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, 37 states of the world adopted a key decision to launch the work of the Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression.

A special tribunal for Putin has already been created

The official statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

According to him, May 15, 2026 is a historic day for Ukraine and the whole world.

We are making history. Like the Nuremberg Tribunal 80 years ago, this Special Tribunal in The Hague will restore justice to the ruins of war. And this is not an abstract idea. Yesterday, a Russian strike on Kyiv took the lives of 24 people, including three children. Their families are watching this hearing. We have no moral right not to achieve a result. They deserve justice. And today's agreement, officially approved by 37 states on three continents, makes justice inevitable. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Photo: facebook.com/andrij.sybiha

According to the Ukrainian diplomat, this is a point of no return for Russia, as the Special Tribunal has become a legal reality.

Despite the fact that few believed in Ukraine's ability to achieve this historic and fateful decision, it was able to do so.

Photo: facebook.com/andrij.sybiha

Putin always wanted to go down in history. And this Tribunal will help him do that. He will go down in history. As a criminal. And he is not alone. Putin, Shoigu, Gerasimov, Bortnikov, Zolotov, Medvedev, Patrushev, Lukashenko and others. Today they all got their ticket to The Hague, — emphasized Sibiga. Share

Photo: facebook.com/andrij.sybiha

According to the Foreign Minister, there will soon be even more participating countries, and eventually the first sentences for Russian war criminals will be pronounced.