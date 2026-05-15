"Ticket to The Hague." Europe Officially Launches Special Tribunal for Putin

On May 15, at a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, 37 states of the world adopted a key decision to launch the work of the Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression.
Points of attention
- The Special Tribunal is likened to the Nuremberg Tribunal and is expected to restore justice to the ruins of war, ensuring accountability for those responsible for atrocities.
- The establishment of the Special Tribunal for Putin signifies a point of no return for Russia, holding key figures accountable for their roles in acts of aggression.
A special tribunal for Putin has already been created
The official statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.
According to him, May 15, 2026 is a historic day for Ukraine and the whole world.
According to the Ukrainian diplomat, this is a point of no return for Russia, as the Special Tribunal has become a legal reality.
Despite the fact that few believed in Ukraine's ability to achieve this historic and fateful decision, it was able to do so.
According to the Foreign Minister, there will soon be even more participating countries, and eventually the first sentences for Russian war criminals will be pronounced.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-