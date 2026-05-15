Ukrainian soldiers hit 2 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 14, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully defeated two areas of concentration of enemy manpower and another important object of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The enemy carried out numerous missile strikes, air strikes, and drone attacks on Ukrainian settlements and troops, indicating the intensity of the conflict.
- The update provides crucial insights into the ongoing military actions in the region and the strategic moves made by both Ukrainian and Russian forces.
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 15, 2026
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/15/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,346,390 (+1,150) people;
tanks — 11,935 (+4) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,569 (+12) units;
artillery systems — 42,085 (+32) units;
MLRS — 1,788 (+1) units;
ground robotic complexes — 1,388 (+7) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 291,458 (+1,780) units;
cruise missiles — 4,626 (+41) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 96,540 (+185) units;
special equipment — 4,184 (+1) units.
In addition, it used 8,517 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,884 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 82 from multiple launch rocket systems.
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