Last night, the Russian occupiers struck Ukraine with 5 Kh-31P anti-radar missiles, one Kh-35 anti-ship missile, as well as 141 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs, and Parody simulator drones.
Points of attention
- With confirmed hits on seven strike UAVs and thwarted attacks at six locations, the resilience and preparedness of the Ukrainian air defense forces are evident in the face of hostile actions.
- The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing security challenges faced by Ukraine and the importance of vigilance and cooperation in safeguarding the nation's airspace against potential threats.
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack
Enemy drones flew from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Five Kh-31P anti-radar missiles failed to reach their targets. Seven strike UAVs were recorded hitting at six locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling at seven locations.
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