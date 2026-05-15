Air defense neutralizes one missile and 130 drones during new Russian attack

Last night, the Russian occupiers struck Ukraine with 5 Kh-31P anti-radar missiles, one Kh-35 anti-ship missile, as well as 141 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs, and Parody simulator drones.

Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack

Enemy drones flew from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 1 Kh-35 anti-ship missile and 130 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas UAVs and Parody simulator drones in the south, north, and east of the country. Share

Five Kh-31P anti-radar missiles failed to reach their targets. Seven strike UAVs were recorded hitting at six locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling at seven locations.