Air defense neutralizes one missile and 130 drones during new Russian attack
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Ukraine
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Air defense neutralizes one missile and 130 drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack
Читати українською

Last night, the Russian occupiers struck Ukraine with 5 Kh-31P anti-radar missiles, one Kh-35 anti-ship missile, as well as 141 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs, and Parody simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • With confirmed hits on seven strike UAVs and thwarted attacks at six locations, the resilience and preparedness of the Ukrainian air defense forces are evident in the face of hostile actions.
  • The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing security challenges faced by Ukraine and the importance of vigilance and cooperation in safeguarding the nation's airspace against potential threats.

Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack

Enemy drones flew from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 1 Kh-35 anti-ship missile and 130 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas UAVs and Parody simulator drones in the south, north, and east of the country.

Five Kh-31P anti-radar missiles failed to reach their targets. Seven strike UAVs were recorded hitting at six locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling at seven locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

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