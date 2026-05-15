Search and rescue operation completed in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv

On the morning of May 15, it was officially announced that the search and rescue operation in the Darnytsia district of the capital, which lasted more than 28 hours, had been completed. As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on May 14, 24 people, including 3 children, were killed.

Search and rescue operation in Kyiv completed

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, made an official statement on this matter.

A search and rescue operation has been completed in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. It lasted more than 28 hours. Rescuers dismantled more than 3,000 cubic meters of the destroyed building structure. Igor Klymenko Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

According to the minister, as of the morning of May 15, the death of 24 civilians in the capital, 3 of whom are children, has been confirmed.

It is also known that 48 civilians were injured.

Ihor Klymenko reported that about 400 people were provided with assistance from psychologists of the State Emergency Service and the National Police, who advised and supported the victims and their loved ones at the scene of the tragedy.

The Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine also confirmed that the State Emergency Service units have already begun emergency restoration work in the capital.