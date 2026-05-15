Search and rescue operation completed in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv

On the morning of May 15, it was officially announced that the search and rescue operation in the Darnytsia district of the capital, which lasted more than 28 hours, had been completed. As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on May 14, 24 people, including 3 children, were killed.
Points of attention
- May 15 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv to honor and remember the victims of the devastating Russian attack.
- The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, confirmed the completion of the search and rescue operation, showcasing solidarity and support for the affected community.
Search and rescue operation in Kyiv completed
The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, made an official statement on this matter.
According to the minister, as of the morning of May 15, the death of 24 civilians in the capital, 3 of whom are children, has been confirmed.
It is also known that 48 civilians were injured.
Ihor Klymenko reported that about 400 people were provided with assistance from psychologists of the State Emergency Service and the National Police, who advised and supported the victims and their loved ones at the scene of the tragedy.
The Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine also confirmed that the State Emergency Service units have already begun emergency restoration work in the capital.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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