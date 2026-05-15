The death toll in Kyiv has risen to 24 people, including 3 children

According to the latest reports, Russia's attack on the Darnytsia district of Kyiv claimed the lives of 24 civilians, including 3 children. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

Russia's strike on Kyiv on May 14 — latest details

The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on the progress and results of the search and rescue operation.

Kyiv: 24 people died in Darnytsia district as of 06:00 on May 15. We remind you that yesterday Russia once again carried out missile and drone shelling of the capital. Rescuers continued search and rescue operations all day and night. Currently, 24 people are known to have died, including 3 children, — the official statement of the State Emergency Service says. Share

In addition, it is reported that 398 local residents received psychological assistance.

It is also indicated that 2,800 sq. m of territory was surveyed by canine calculations.

3,180 cubic meters of debris from building structures were removed. Share

As noted by the State Emergency Service, in total, according to updated information, 48 civilians, including 2 children, were injured in enemy attacks in the capital.