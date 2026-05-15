The death toll in Kyiv has risen to 24 people, including 3 children

According to the latest reports, Russia's attack on the Darnytsia district of Kyiv claimed the lives of 24 civilians, including 3 children. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.
Points of attention
- A total of 48 civilians, including 2 children, were injured in enemy attacks, with 24 casualties reported, including 3 children.
- Psychological assistance has been provided to 398 local residents affected by the tragic events in Kyiv, while extensive debris removal efforts are underway.
Russia's strike on Kyiv on May 14 — latest details
The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on the progress and results of the search and rescue operation.
In addition, it is reported that 398 local residents received psychological assistance.
It is also indicated that 2,800 sq. m of territory was surveyed by canine calculations.
As noted by the State Emergency Service, in total, according to updated information, 48 civilians, including 2 children, were injured in enemy attacks in the capital.
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