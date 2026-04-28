The Chief of the Engineering Troops of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian SSR, Brigadier General Vasyl Syrotenko officially confirmed to journalists that the process of building a continuous line of defense from the Kyiv Reservoir to Sumy is already underway.

Ukraine is actively preparing for various war scenarios

Sirotenko drew attention to the fact that the Russian invaders have learned to create special groups and quickly transfer forces from one flank to another.

Against this background, a decision was made to increase the scope of work on the expansion and construction of echeloned defense.

The brigadier general officially confirmed that this is a sustained defense, starting from Sumy.

According to him, this city was able to truly prepare an echeloned and stable defense in a short period of time.

And this is noted, and this is visible. And this is even visible from space, you can watch in real time how it is being built, "Syrotenko emphasized. Share

As for the continuous line of defense, it is already being equipped.