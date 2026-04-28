Ukraine is building a continuous line of defense from the Kyiv Reservoir to Sumy
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Ukraine
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Ukraine is building a continuous line of defense from the Kyiv Reservoir to Sumy

Ukraine is actively preparing for various war scenarios
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

The Chief of the Engineering Troops of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian SSR, Brigadier General Vasyl Syrotenko officially confirmed to journalists that the process of building a continuous line of defense from the Kyiv Reservoir to Sumy is already underway.

Points of attention

  • The efforts to fortify the continuous line of defense from the Kyiv Reservoir to Sumy highlight Ukraine's active preparations to address various war scenarios.
  • Brigadier General Vasyl Syrotenko confirmed the sustained defense strategy, emphasizing the visible progress from space and the ongoing construction of the defense line.

Ukraine is actively preparing for various war scenarios

Sirotenko drew attention to the fact that the Russian invaders have learned to create special groups and quickly transfer forces from one flank to another.

Against this background, a decision was made to increase the scope of work on the expansion and construction of echeloned defense.

The brigadier general officially confirmed that this is a sustained defense, starting from Sumy.

According to him, this city was able to truly prepare an echeloned and stable defense in a short period of time.

And this is noted, and this is visible. And this is even visible from space, you can watch in real time how it is being built, "Syrotenko emphasized.

As for the continuous line of defense, it is already being equipped.

Starting from the Kyiv Reservoir and all the way to Sumy, this line of defense is being built. A lot of effort and resources are being devoted to building this line as soon as possible.

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