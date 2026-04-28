Estonian President Admits Europe's Fatal Mistake Regarding Ukraine
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Politics
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Estonian President Admits Europe's Fatal Mistake Regarding Ukraine

Karis believes that Europe has made a fatal mistake
Читати українською
Source:  Yle

According to the leader of Estonia, Alar Karis, Europe had a real chance to start peace negotiations with Russia when Ukraine pushed back the invaders from the outskirts of Kyiv in the spring of 2022, but did not take advantage of it.

Points of attention

  • Karis draws parallels between hoping for change in Russia and the transformation that occurred in Nazi Germany.
  • It is crucial for European allies to actively participate in shaping the future of Ukraine and be present at the negotiating table alongside other key players.

Karis believes that Europe has made a fatal mistake

When Russian troops were pushed back from the outskirts of Kyiv to fairly close to Russian territory, Europe had the opportunity to bring the aggressor to the negotiating table. Now, no one is coming to the negotiating table.

Alar Karis

Alar Karis

President of Estonia

According to the Estonian leader, the European allies should develop a plan for both peace negotiations and the post-war period.

Karis drew attention to the fact that the EU has really invested a lot in Ukraine.

"It cannot be that when the time comes, the United States, Russia, and perhaps some third state will be at the negotiating table, and Europe will not be there at all," the Estonian president warned.

Karis is inclined to believe that relations with official Moscow will remain difficult for a long time, even if the war in Ukraine ends.

The politician cherishes the hope that Russia will sooner or later change, as happened with Nazi Germany.

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