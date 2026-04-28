"Tuapse 3.0". In Russia, a refinery in the Krasnodar Territory is on fire again
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"Tuapse 3.0". In Russia, a refinery in the Krasnodar Territory is on fire again

Forces of unmanned systems
“Bavovna” in Russia on April 28 — latest details
Читати українською

The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert “Magyar” Brovdy, has officially confirmed the third hit on the refinery in Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, Russia. It’s just that a large-scale fire is raging at the enemy plant right now, which they cannot extinguish.

Points of attention

  • Russian authorities deploying personnel and equipment to combat the fire.
  • Investigation into the cause of the fire and damage assessment ongoing.

“Bavovna” in Russia on April 28 — latest details

Tuapse 3.0 Remake of BABAK Day: “Listen, what if there is no tomorrow? Today, for example, there was no…” In the background, a barely audible but intrusive cheerful sound sounds: “I got you babe, I got you babe…” Regular thermal utilization of black worm gold, caused, of course, by spontaneous combustion.

Robert “Magyar” Brody

Robert “Magyar” Brody

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

According to local residents, they heard more than a dozen loud explosions within just a few hours.

Eyewitnesses to the attack claim that groups of Ukrainian drones were flying from the sea at low altitude.

It is also indicated that in one of the areas where the drone debris fell, a fire broke out, fire and smoke are visible.

According to the latest data, a marine terminal and a refinery were hit.

The Russian authorities have officially confirmed that "122 people and 39 pieces of equipment" from the Russian Emergencies Ministry are trying to extinguish the fire at the plant.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire spread to a third tank.

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