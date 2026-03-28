According to “Magyar”, this time the Russian invaders irretrievably lost:

mobile launchers — this happened on the night of March 28 on the territory of the DAP thanks to the efforts of the Ptakh 1st SBS unit;

The Tor-M2 air defense system — which is important to understand, is the 29th Russian air defense system that was eliminated in March by pilots of the 9th Kairos 414th battalion of the Ptakhi Magyar regiment in the Luhansk Oblast TOT;

SAM "Tor-M1". As noted by "Magyar", this is the 30th enemy air defense system during the current month. It was discovered and attacked by the Birds of the 413th op of the SBS "Reid" in the TOT of the Zaporizhia region;

EW and warhead warehouse, EW workshop — destruction took place in Luhansk, Donetsk Oblast. The operation was carried out by pilots of the 9th Kairos 414th arr. SBS "PM";

The warehouse of the MTZ plant of Blagovishchenko in the TOT of the Kherson region was built by Ptakhy 1st SBS;

Fuel and fuel depot, Aidar, TOT Luhansk region — the attack was carried out by pilots of the 9th Kairos 414th arr. SBS "PM";

The warehouse of MTZ and BP NP Mangush in the Donetsk region's TOT was hit by Ptakhi 1st SBS airstrikes;

Towers and communication nodes, Mangush village in the Donetsk region TOT — the operation was again carried out by Ptakhi 1st SBS unit;