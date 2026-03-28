Finland demands that the US return all weapons purchased for Ukraine

Recently, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US is not currently diverting weapons purchased by NATO countries for Ukraine to the Middle East. Despite this, he made it clear that this could happen in the future. These words were immediately responded to by Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkinen.

Ukraine should not suffer from the war in the Middle East

According to the Finnish Defense Minister, his team intends to verify whether the United States is complying with contracts signed with European NATO member states.

First of all, we are talking about the purchase of weapons for Ukraine from American military contractors.

"What is promised to Ukraine must reach Ukraine," Antti Häkkinen clearly emphasized. Share

What is important to understand is that this issue began to be actively discussed after a new article in the Washington Post.

The material states that the US Department of Defense is already assessing the scenario of redirecting important military equipment intended for the Ukrainian armed forces to the Middle East.

That is, the States lack the available weapons for war with Iran.