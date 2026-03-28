Finland demands that the US return all weapons purchased for Ukraine
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Politics
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Finland demands that the US return all weapons purchased for Ukraine

Ukraine should not suffer from the war in the Middle East
Читати українською
Source:  Euronews

Recently, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US is not currently diverting weapons purchased by NATO countries for Ukraine to the Middle East. Despite this, he made it clear that this could happen in the future. These words were immediately responded to by Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkinen.

Points of attention

  • The issue arose following reports that the US Department of Defense is evaluating redirecting military equipment from Ukraine to the Middle East, highlighting the importance of transparency and accountability.
  • Minister Häkkinen warns the US to adhere to the established mechanism for weapon supply, emphasizing the significance of ensuring that Ukraine receives the weapons it was promised.

Ukraine should not suffer from the war in the Middle East

According to the Finnish Defense Minister, his team intends to verify whether the United States is complying with contracts signed with European NATO member states.

First of all, we are talking about the purchase of weapons for Ukraine from American military contractors.

"What is promised to Ukraine must reach Ukraine," Antti Häkkinen clearly emphasized.

What is important to understand is that this issue began to be actively discussed after a new article in the Washington Post.

The material states that the US Department of Defense is already assessing the scenario of redirecting important military equipment intended for the Ukrainian armed forces to the Middle East.

That is, the States lack the available weapons for war with Iran.

"We are constantly evaluating how the funds are spent and we believe that the mechanism is working. Of course, if there are problems, we will have to review it," Minister Häkkinen warned the US.

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