The state must finally create a Pantheon of outstanding Ukrainians — Budanov
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Ukraine
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The state must finally create a Pantheon of outstanding Ukrainians — Budanov

Kyrylo Budanov
The Pantheon of Prominent Ukrainians — Why is it so important?
Читати українською

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, has publicly called on the country's authorities to create a Pantheon of Outstanding Ukrainians. He believes that this is our common duty.

Points of attention

  • The return of historical memory is seen as essential during the ongoing war for Independence.
  • Legal procedures and consent of descendants are prioritized in the process of transferring ashes and reburial of prominent Ukrainians.

The Pantheon of Prominent Ukrainians — Why is it so important?

According to Budanov, on March 28, he convened an important meeting — it was joined by representatives of the leadership of the Ukrainian Parliament, colleagues from the Office of the President, scientists, representatives of civil society, the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, representatives of the government, and specialized organizations.

The focus was on the initiative to rebury prominent Ukrainians in their native land who dedicated their entire lives to Ukraine, but are still resting abroad.

Dozens and hundreds of fighters for Ukraine, prominent figures of different eras, different professions. Our task is to return them home. Many of them bequeathed to be reburied in a free and independent Ukraine. The matter is not easy, since the burials are scattered all over the world. Every step — from legal procedures to the transfer of ashes — will be carried out with the consent of the descendants and in compliance with the law.

Kirill Budanov

Kirill Budanov

Head of the OPU

As Budanov noted, this is a large-scale comprehensive program to restore our history and establish the truth.

To achieve this goal, it is extremely important to determine the final list of figures and the specific location in Kyiv where the Pantheon will be erected.

"The return of historical memory is critically important right now, during the war for our Independence," Budanov emphasized.

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