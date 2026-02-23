Budanov revealed details of a new round of peace talks
Budanov revealed details of a new round of peace talks

Source:  RBC Ukraine

Negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation are approaching the point when the parties will have to make final decisions, said Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov at the Justice Conference.

Points of attention

  • Head of Ukrainian President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, sheds light on the approaching final decisions in the Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations.
  • Ukraine emphasizes the significance of responsible decision-making, transparency, and attention to global security in achieving a successful outcome in the peace talks.

The time has come to make a final decision — Budanov

According to Budanov, wars such as the Russian aggression against Ukraine do not end by themselves. There are two options: a just solution or the return of war in larger and more dangerous forms.

Therefore, Ukraine's attention is focused on peace negotiations, which will not just stop the war, but also protect Ukrainians from a repeat of Russian aggression, he emphasized.

It's no secret that the negotiations are not easy. But we are definitely moving forward and approaching the moment when all sides will need to make final decisions: to continue this war or to make peace. I hope that justice will still prevail.

And now Ukraine is gradually approaching the result thanks to diplomatic efforts and the support of the United States and other partners, Budanov added. However, according to him, peace without responsibility is a pause in hostilities, but certainly not a solution to the problem.

Peace without consequences for the aggressor is an invitation for it to be repeated in different parts of the world and an example for all authoritarian regimes: "attack, kill, destroy, and nothing will happen to you for it." From the perspective of global security, this is absolutely obvious.

The day before, information appeared in the media that the negotiations would take place on February 26. According to Budanov, indeed, the approximate dates of the new meeting are exactly that.

I think it has already been officially stated that in the area of the 27th, plus or minus a day or two. Therefore, the 26th falls entirely within this interval.

However, the final date of the meeting has not yet been agreed upon, the head of the President's Office noted.

We are currently in the process of preparation. This is a protocol issue, you understand. When, who should come and so on. All three parties must agree on this. 4 parties, in fact, and the host.

