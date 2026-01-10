On January 10, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanova, officially confirmed that he is determined to solve key problems that are currently weakening the country's defense capabilities.
Points of attention
- Abuse of official duties and undermining military discipline are deemed unacceptable by Budanov.
- Budanov is working on clear and effective solutions to combat corruption and improve the defense capability of Ukraine.
Budanov announced important decisions
The Head of the OPU draws attention to the fact that corruption in the system of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TCC and SP), as well as numerous cases of unauthorized abandonment of a unit or place of service by a serviceman without permission from the command (SZCh) are truly serious problems that affect the defense capability of Ukraine.
That is why Kirill Budanov decided to hold an expanded meeting with the leadership of the General Staff, the Ground Forces, the Supreme People's Court, and the heads of the country's law enforcement agencies.
The focus of attention of all participants in the meeting was on the most pressing issues — combating corruption in the CCC and SP system and the issue of SZCH in the army.
