On January 10, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanova, officially confirmed that he is determined to solve key problems that are currently weakening the country's defense capabilities.

Budanov announced important decisions

The Head of the OPU draws attention to the fact that corruption in the system of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TCC and SP), as well as numerous cases of unauthorized abandonment of a unit or place of service by a serviceman without permission from the command (SZCh) are truly serious problems that affect the defense capability of Ukraine.

That is why Kirill Budanov decided to hold an expanded meeting with the leadership of the General Staff, the Ground Forces, the Supreme People's Court, and the heads of the country's law enforcement agencies.

The focus of attention of all participants in the meeting was on the most pressing issues — combating corruption in the CCC and SP system and the issue of SZCH in the army.

Abuse of official duties and undermining of military discipline are unacceptable. We are studying the issues of these issues and preparing clear and effective solutions. Kirill Budanov Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine