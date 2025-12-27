When will the "window of opportunity" for a real peace agreement open — Budanov's forecast

In February 2026, a window will open for a real opportunity to reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine. This will be an optimal period for both Ukraine and Russia. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov.
Points of attention
- Kyrylo Budanov predicts a window of opportunity for Ukraine and Russia to reach a peace agreement in February 2026, marking a crucial period for ending the war.
- Russia's economic challenges, with 46% of expenditures allocated to the defense budget, are influencing its position on the conflict resolution, potentially facilitating negotiations.
- The forecasted optimal time for a peace agreement is linked to military activities, economic constraints, and other factors favorable for both countries.
Budanov announced that February 2026 will be fateful for the end of the war
Budanov was reminded that in a previous interview he also said that the optimal time for a peace agreement would be February 2026. Journalists asked why February would be such a "window."
At the same time, he emphasized that the Russian budget for 2026 already looks catastrophic. Almost half of the spending there is earmarked for "defense needs", other programs have been severely reduced.
Budanov added that Russia's economic difficulties will not directly affect the situation on the battlefield, but they will affect Russia's position on ending the war. At the current pace, Russia's economic collapse, as such, is a long, very long time away.
But is Russia ready to wait that long? That's another question. The problems are already there, and they are significant.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-