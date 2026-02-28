Budanov said that Russia agrees to US security guarantees for Ukraine

Head of the Presidential Office Kirill Budanov said that the Russians have agreed to accept the security guarantees that the US is offering to Ukraine.
Russia will agree to US security guarantees for Ukraine — Budanov
Budanov said this on the telethon.
He added that these are "our guarantees," and Russia will have to respect them. As for the United States, the head of the OP emphasized that one can love them or not, but one cannot disrespect them. So there is some progress in the issues of security guarantees.
Summing up, Budanov said that Ukraine would like to have security guarantees, and then everything else. However, time will tell how it will be.
