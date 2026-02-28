Head of the Presidential Office Kirill Budanov said that the Russians have agreed to accept the security guarantees that the US is offering to Ukraine.

Budanov said this on the telethon.

Regarding security guarantees. At the past negotiations, the Russian side directly said: they will accept the security guarantees that the US offers to Ukraine, and there is nowhere to go. What the US offers, they directly say that they will be forced to accept. Kirill Budanov Head of the OP

He added that these are "our guarantees," and Russia will have to respect them. As for the United States, the head of the OP emphasized that one can love them or not, but one cannot disrespect them. So there is some progress in the issues of security guarantees.

Summing up, Budanov said that Ukraine would like to have security guarantees, and then everything else. However, time will tell how it will be.