Budanov said that Russia agrees to US security guarantees for Ukraine

Budanov
Source:  Telethon "United News"

Head of the Presidential Office Kirill Budanov said that the Russians have agreed to accept the security guarantees that the US is offering to Ukraine.

  • Kirill Budanov announced that Russia has agreed to accept the security guarantees from the US for Ukraine, marking progress in the negotiations.
  • Security guarantees for Ukraine will be activated only after the end of the war, as stated by Budanov during a recent telethon.

Budanov said this on the telethon.

Regarding security guarantees. At the past negotiations, the Russian side directly said: they will accept the security guarantees that the US offers to Ukraine, and there is nowhere to go. What the US offers, they directly say that they will be forced to accept.

Kirill Budanov

Kirill Budanov

Head of the OP

He added that these are "our guarantees," and Russia will have to respect them. As for the United States, the head of the OP emphasized that one can love them or not, but one cannot disrespect them. So there is some progress in the issues of security guarantees.

Summing up, Budanov said that Ukraine would like to have security guarantees, and then everything else. However, time will tell how it will be.

I guess we would all like to have security guarantees first, and then something else. But how it will be, time will tell. But I think that security guarantees will be activated in parallel with the end of the war, if we get to that point. That's how I see it. I'm not saying that this is the only position. But I think that's how it will be.

