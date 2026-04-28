The General Staff announced the defeat of 4 areas of concentration of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on April 27, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked four areas of concentration of Russian occupiers' manpower at once.

Losses of the Russian Army as of March 28, 2026

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/28/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,327,640 (+1,180) people

armored combat vehicles — 24,483 (+16) units.

artillery systems — 40,771 (+34) units.

MLRS — 1,755 (+2) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 260,258 (+1,039) units.

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 91,986 (+276) units.

special equipment — 4,141 (+5) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 76 air strikes, dropping 247 guided bombs. In addition, it used 6,251 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,283 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 34 from multiple rocket launchers. Share

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region — Pokrovske, Lisne, Novoselivka and Havrylivka; in Zaporizhia, Rizdvyanka, Verkhnia Tersa, Shyroke, Svoboda, Dolynka, Rivne, Novoselivka, Lyubitske, Chervona Krynytsia, Odarivka, Zaporozhets and Novooleksandrivka were affected by airstrikes.