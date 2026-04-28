The General Staff announced the defeat of 4 areas of concentration of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on April 27, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked four areas of concentration of Russian occupiers' manpower at once.
Points of attention
- Specific areas in the Dnipropetrovsk region and Zaporizhia were affected by the airstrikes carried out by the aggressor, highlighting the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
- The update from the General Staff provides insights into the latest developments and the continuous efforts of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in defending their territory against the Russian occupation.
Losses of the Russian Army as of March 28, 2026
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/28/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,327,640 (+1,180) people
armored combat vehicles — 24,483 (+16) units.
artillery systems — 40,771 (+34) units.
MLRS — 1,755 (+2) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 260,258 (+1,039) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 91,986 (+276) units.
special equipment — 4,141 (+5) units.
The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region — Pokrovske, Lisne, Novoselivka and Havrylivka; in Zaporizhia, Rizdvyanka, Verkhnia Tersa, Shyroke, Svoboda, Dolynka, Rivne, Novoselivka, Lyubitske, Chervona Krynytsia, Odarivka, Zaporozhets and Novooleksandrivka were affected by airstrikes.
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