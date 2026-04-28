Russia strikes Kryvyi Rih — one person killed, 5 injured

On April 28, Russian invaders attacked the infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih, killing a 40-year-old man and injuring five more civilians.

Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih — what is known

The head of the City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, made an official statement on this matter.

He confirmed that the enemy had struck an infrastructure facility. At that time, it was reported that one person was killed and one was injured.

A little later, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, clarified that the Russian invaders had launched several strikes on Kryvyi Rih.

Infrastructure was damaged as a result of the airstrike.

A 40-year-old man was killed. Five other men — 31, 32, 41, 45, and 57 years old — were injured. Medics are providing all necessary assistance to the injured. Oleksandr Ganja Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

He also emphasized that the Russian army attacked two districts of the region with drones and artillery almost 30 times.

In the Nikopol region, the enemy hit Nikopol, Marhanetska, Myrivska, Pokrovska, and Chervonogryhorivska communities.