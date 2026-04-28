Russia strikes Kryvyi Rih — one person killed, 5 injured

On April 28, Russian invaders attacked the infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih, killing a 40-year-old man and injuring five more civilians.
Points of attention
- Medics are providing necessary assistance to the injured individuals, highlighting the human cost of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih.
- The incident underscores the ongoing conflict and violence inflicted by Russian forces on civilian populations in Ukraine.
Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih — what is known
The head of the City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, made an official statement on this matter.
He confirmed that the enemy had struck an infrastructure facility. At that time, it was reported that one person was killed and one was injured.
A little later, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, clarified that the Russian invaders had launched several strikes on Kryvyi Rih.
Infrastructure was damaged as a result of the airstrike.
He also emphasized that the Russian army attacked two districts of the region with drones and artillery almost 30 times.
In the Nikopol region, the enemy hit Nikopol, Marhanetska, Myrivska, Pokrovska, and Chervonogryhorivska communities.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-