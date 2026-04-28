Air defense neutralized 95 targets during new Russian attack

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of April 27-28, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 123 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 80 of them were "shaheeds".

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 95 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

19 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 16 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 4 locations.