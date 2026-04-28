Air defense neutralized 95 targets during new Russian attack

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of April 27-28, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 123 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types.
Points of attention
- The ongoing airspace battle highlights the importance of air defense and adherence to safety rules for civilians in the affected regions.
- Ukrainian soldiers urge everyone to support the defense efforts and stay vigilant as the attack continues.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked
Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 80 of them were "shaheeds".
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
19 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 16 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 4 locations.
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