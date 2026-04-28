Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that his command is already preparing a sanctions package that will cover those involved in the scheme of stealing, selling, and buying Ukrainian grain, which is being profited by the aggressor country Russia.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of coordinating actions with European allies to ensure greater security, focusing on the Middle East region.
- Expectations are set for Israel to respect Ukraine's stance and not undermine bilateral relations amidst the grain scandal.
Ukraine is preparing new powerful sanctions
According to the Ukrainian leader, the Israeli authorities cannot help but know which ships and with what cargo arrive at the country's ports.
The Head of State draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation constantly steals grain from temporarily occupied Ukrainian land and organizes the export of such grain by persons associated with the Putin regime.
Against this background, the Ukrainian leader confirmed that Kyiv will coordinate its actions and decisions with European allies.
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