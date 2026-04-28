Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that his command is already preparing a sanctions package that will cover those involved in the scheme of stealing, selling, and buying Ukrainian grain, which is being profited by the aggressor country Russia.

Ukraine is preparing new powerful sanctions

The purchase of stolen goods in all normal countries is an act that entails legal liability. This applies, in particular, to the grain stolen by Russia. Another ship with such grain has arrived at the port of Israel and is preparing to unload. This is not and cannot be pure business. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, the Israeli authorities cannot help but know which ships and with what cargo arrive at the country's ports.

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation constantly steals grain from temporarily occupied Ukrainian land and organizes the export of such grain by persons associated with the Putin regime.

"Based on information from our intelligence, Ukraine is preparing an appropriate sanctions package that will cover both those who directly transport this grain and those individuals and legal entities who are trying to make money from such a criminal scheme," Zelenskyy emphasized. Share

Against this background, the Ukrainian leader confirmed that Kyiv will coordinate its actions and decisions with European allies.