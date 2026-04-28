Zelensky shamed Israel and announced sanctions against Russia's allies
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Economics
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Zelensky shamed Israel and announced sanctions against Russia's allies

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine is preparing new powerful sanctions
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that his command is already preparing a sanctions package that will cover those involved in the scheme of stealing, selling, and buying Ukrainian grain, which is being profited by the aggressor country Russia.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of coordinating actions with European allies to ensure greater security, focusing on the Middle East region.
  • Expectations are set for Israel to respect Ukraine's stance and not undermine bilateral relations amidst the grain scandal.

Ukraine is preparing new powerful sanctions

The purchase of stolen goods in all normal countries is an act that entails legal liability. This applies, in particular, to the grain stolen by Russia. Another ship with such grain has arrived at the port of Israel and is preparing to unload. This is not and cannot be pure business.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, the Israeli authorities cannot help but know which ships and with what cargo arrive at the country's ports.

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation constantly steals grain from temporarily occupied Ukrainian land and organizes the export of such grain by persons associated with the Putin regime.

"Based on information from our intelligence, Ukraine is preparing an appropriate sanctions package that will cover both those who directly transport this grain and those individuals and legal entities who are trying to make money from such a criminal scheme," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Against this background, the Ukrainian leader confirmed that Kyiv will coordinate its actions and decisions with European allies.

We are really working to ensure greater security, including in the Middle East region. We expect the Israeli authorities to respect Ukraine and not take steps that weaken bilateral relations.

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