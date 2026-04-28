Ukraine carried out a series of successful deep strikes on Russia — all the details and video
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Ukraine
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Ukraine carried out a series of successful deep strikes on Russia — all the details and video

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff announced the list of hit Russian targets
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that last night the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to hit the Tuapse Oil Refinery, the radar station of the Ai-Petri radio technical battalion, and several other important enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reaffirmed their determination to continue implementing measures to halt the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.
  • The recent strikes mark a significant development in Ukraine's efforts to reduce the military-economic potential of Russia and defend its territory against invaders.

The General Staff announced the list of hit Russian targets

In order to reduce the military-economic potential of the aggressor country, another blow was struck at the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory.

What is important to understand is that the refinery is involved in providing support to the Russian invaders on the territory of Ukraine.

Ukrainian strike drones were able to hit the territory of the facility, which sparked a large-scale fire that they still cannot extinguish.

Moreover, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked the radar station of the Ai-Petri radio engineering battalion in the Okhotnychy area, which is in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

In addition, over the past day, Ukrainian units successfully struck enemy command and observation posts near Molochansk, Stulneve, Kokhany, Uspenivka, and a warehouse of material and technical equipment in the Kyrylivka area of Zaporizhia region, a concentration of manpower near Velyka Novoselka and Rodynske in Donetsk region, Starobohdanivka in Zaporizhia, and Ovrazhki in the TOT of the AR of Crimea.

Against this background, the General Staff also confirmed the defeat of the enemy drone control point.

This time, loud explosions thundered on the outskirts of Hola Prystan in the Kherson region.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at stopping the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

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