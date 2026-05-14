Night attack by the Russian Federation on the Kyiv and Odessa regions — there is destruction and casualties

In the Kyiv region, seven people were injured, including a child, in a Russian attack on May 14, with damage recorded in five districts. The enemy also attacked the port infrastructure of the Odessa region, injuring two people.
Points of attention
- Russian attack on May 14 results in casualties and injuries including a child in the Kyiv and Odessa regions.
- Destruction and fires were recorded in five districts of the Kyiv region, with evacuations and medical assistance provided.
The enemy attacked the Odessa and Kyiv regions: there are casualties
Damage and fires were recorded in the Obukhiv, Brovar, Fastiv, Boryspil, and Bila Tserkva districts of the Kyiv region.
Two people were injured in the Fastiv district, and five in the Boryspil district, including a child.
Also in the Boryspil district, rescuers evacuated 30 residents from a high-rise building.
Rescuers and psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working on the ground, and all interaction services are involved. The information is being clarified.
A 56-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were hospitalized. The man suffered multiple shrapnel wounds to his abdomen and chest, as well as cuts and lacerations. The woman suffered shrapnel wounds and a penetrating facial injury.
A three-year-old child and two women, ages 37 and 20, were also injured. Hmm, medical assistance was provided on the spot. They do not require hospitalization.
In the Fastiv district, two women, aged 42 and 32, were injured. One of them received multiple lacerations to both limbs. The other suffered a state of emotional shock and an acute stress reaction. They did not require hospitalization. All necessary medical care was provided on the spot.
Port infrastructure facilities were hit. As a result of two waves of attacks, equipment, property, and freight transport were damaged. The fires that broke out were quickly extinguished by rescuers.
Relevant services are working at the scene. Work is underway to eliminate the consequences. The victims are being provided with all necessary assistance.
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