Night attack by the Russian Federation on the Kyiv and Odessa regions — there is destruction and casualties

In the Kyiv region, seven people were injured, including a child, in a Russian attack on May 14, with damage recorded in five districts. The enemy also attacked the port infrastructure of the Odessa region, injuring two people.

The enemy attacked the Odessa and Kyiv regions: there are casualties

Damage and fires were recorded in the Obukhiv, Brovar, Fastiv, Boryspil, and Bila Tserkva districts of the Kyiv region.

Two people were injured in the Fastiv district, and five in the Boryspil district, including a child.

Also in the Boryspil district, rescuers evacuated 30 residents from a high-rise building.

Private homes, apartments, outbuildings, and cars were damaged. Firefighters extinguished fires in the residential sector. Share

Rescuers and psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working on the ground, and all interaction services are involved. The information is being clarified.

A 56-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were hospitalized. The man suffered multiple shrapnel wounds to his abdomen and chest, as well as cuts and lacerations. The woman suffered shrapnel wounds and a penetrating facial injury.

A three-year-old child and two women, ages 37 and 20, were also injured. Hmm, medical assistance was provided on the spot. They do not require hospitalization.

In the Fastiv district, two women, aged 42 and 32, were injured. One of them received multiple lacerations to both limbs. The other suffered a state of emotional shock and an acute stress reaction. They did not require hospitalization. All necessary medical care was provided on the spot.

"Last night, the enemy again massively attacked the Odessa region with strike UAVs. Unfortunately, two people were injured," said the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper. Share

Port infrastructure facilities were hit. As a result of two waves of attacks, equipment, property, and freight transport were damaged. The fires that broke out were quickly extinguished by rescuers.