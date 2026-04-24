Russian strike on Odessa — number of casualties rises to 17
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Ukraine
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Russian strike on Odessa — number of casualties rises to 17

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Odessa
Читати українською

In Odessa, the number of victims of the Russian attack on the night of April 24 increased to 17 people, including 9 women and 8 men aged 18 to 83.

Points of attention

  • 17 people, including 9 women and 8 men aged 18 to 83, are reported as casualties in Odessa following the Russian strike.
  • Search and rescue operations in Odessa have been completed, and no people are trapped under the rubble.

17 citizens injured in Odessa as a result of Russian strike

This was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.

As of 1:00 p.m., two people have been confirmed dead in Odessa as a result of a nighttime attack. The number of injured has increased to 17. Nine of them have been hospitalized.

He noted that among the victims were 9 women and 8 men aged 18 to 83.

Search and rescue operations at the sites of the hits after the Russian attack have been completed, the Odesa MVA reported.

Search and rescue operations at the crash sites in Odessa have been completed, there are no people under the rubble.

It is noted that city services have fully moved on to eliminating the consequences of the attack, clearing the areas, and closing damaged windows.

Specialized crews are working to quickly restore electricity, water, and gas supplies to homes that were cut off due to the blast wave.

All victims were promptly provided with assistance: people with minor injuries received it on the spot, while others are in the city's medical facilities under the constant supervision of doctors.

The attack on Odessa on the night of April 24 killed a couple, and hit residential buildings, a hostel, and a merchant ship. Earlier, 15 people were reported injured.

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