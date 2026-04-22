Russia strikes Zaporizhia and Odessa — one man killed, there is destruction

Last night, Russia struck the transport infrastructure of Zaporizhia, killing one person. Moreover, the enemy launched a new massive attack on Odessa, causing fires and significant destruction.

The Russian attack on Zaporizhia and Odessa — what are the consequences?

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, made an official statement on this matter.

One person was killed and another was injured in a hostile strike on transport infrastructure. Ivan Fedorov Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

Also, the day before, local authorities warned about the threat of drones and CABs for the Zaporizhia region.

Last year, Russian attacks again targeted port infrastructure in the Odessa region, resulting in fires.

At night, the enemy again massively attacked the Odessa region with drones. Port infrastructure was hit. Despite the active work of air defense, damage to port facilities was recorded Oleg Kiper Head of the Odessa Oblast

He also added that there were no injuries, and the fire was quickly extinguished by rescuers.

Despite this, work is still ongoing to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strikes.