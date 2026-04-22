Russia strikes Zaporizhia and Odessa — one man killed, there is destruction

Last night, Russia struck the transport infrastructure of Zaporizhia, killing one person. Moreover, the enemy launched a new massive attack on Odessa, causing fires and significant destruction.
Points of attention
- The attacks highlight the ongoing conflict and threats faced by the regions, including warnings about drones and CABs targeting transport infrastructure.
- The resilience of the local authorities and prompt response from rescuers have been instrumental in managing the situation and containing the damages caused by the strikes.
The Russian attack on Zaporizhia and Odessa — what are the consequences?
The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, made an official statement on this matter.
Also, the day before, local authorities warned about the threat of drones and CABs for the Zaporizhia region.
Last year, Russian attacks again targeted port infrastructure in the Odessa region, resulting in fires.
He also added that there were no injuries, and the fire was quickly extinguished by rescuers.
Despite this, work is still ongoing to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strikes.
Subsequently, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksiy Kuleba officially confirmed that drone strikes damaged berths, warehouses, railway infrastructure, and port operator facilities.
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