8 people died in Odessa as a result of Russian missile and drone strikes
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Ukraine
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8 people died in Odessa as a result of Russian missile and drone strikes

Odessa
Читати українською
Source:  Odesa City Council

Eight people were killed and 16 others were injured in the Russian-led night and morning attacks on Odessa.

Points of attention

  • Russian missile and drone strikes in Odessa led to the deaths of 8 people and injuries to 16 others.
  • The attacks caused damage to infrastructure and residential buildings in different areas of the city.

Russia killed 8 people in Odessa on April 16

This was reported by the head of the Odessa City Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.

This night the city experienced several waves of attacks with missiles and drones. Unfortunately, we have six dead people. My deepest condolences to their families and loved ones. Another 11 people were injured, they are being provided with all necessary medical assistance.

According to Lysak, infrastructure facilities and a residential building in the Khadzhibey district were damaged, and the blast wave also broke out more than 300 windows in several buildings.

In addition, damage was recorded in one of the parks in the Primorsky district.

Later, Lysak reported that the death toll had increased to 7.

According to the head of the Odessa Regional State Administration, Oleg Kiper, Odesa experienced several waves of mixed missile and drone strikes overnight. Seven people were killed and at least 12 injured.

Port, critical, and residential infrastructure facilities in the city were damaged.

At least three high-rise buildings had their facades and glazing destroyed, and dormitories and adjacent buildings were damaged.

Fires broke out at some infrastructure facilities.

Lysak later updated the data: it became known about the eighth dead, 16 wounded.

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