Russian occupiers killed 3 people in Odessa and Poltava region

Over the past night, Russian invaders continued to terrorize various regions of Ukraine. Victims, injured, and significant destruction were reported in the Odessa, Poltava, and Sumy regions.

Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine

The first details were shared by the head of the Odessa City Military Administration (MCA), Serhiy Lysak.

Another night under enemy attack brought tragic consequences to Odessa. Two people died as a result of a hit in a residential area. My sincere condolences to their families and loved ones. Serhiy Lysak Head of Odessa MBA

According to him, two more victims were hospitalized.

Civilian infrastructure has once again come under enemy attack: dozens of private and apartment buildings, a dormitory, and a kindergarten building have been damaged.

Lysak also drew the attention of the population to the fact that a mobile operational headquarters has been deployed in the city, where representatives of the district administration are helping affected residents with the preparation of documents to receive assistance from the city budget and compensation under the "eRecovery" program.

It is also reported that the Russian army struck the Lubny district of the Poltava region.

According to the latest reports, one person was killed, another was injured. A store and a coffee shop were also damaged.