According to former CIA Director David Petraeus, the aggressor country Russia lost all its “trump cards” in the war against Ukraine. All this happened thanks to the brave and long-term resistance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the entire Ukrainian people.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's ability to combine military strategy and technology showcases its resilience and brilliance in the face of adversity.
- Former CIA Director Petraeus commends the Ukrainian people for their bravery and long-term resistance, emphasizing their ability to shock Russia in future engagements.
Former CIA Director Believes Russia Is in a Losing Position
Petraeus drew attention to the fact that over the past few months, Ukrainian soldiers have been able to achieve greater successes on the battlefield than the Russian occupiers.
According to him, such a development was considered extremely unlikely due to the superiority of the Russian army in personnel and economic scale.
However, despite all the obstacles, Ukraine was able to launch a highly successful counteroffensive thanks to innovations in its unmanned systems.
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