"Russia no longer has the advantage." Former CIA director points to Ukraine's unexpected success

According to former CIA Director David Petraeus, the aggressor country Russia lost all its “trump cards” in the war against Ukraine. All this happened thanks to the brave and long-term resistance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the entire Ukrainian people.

Former CIA Director Believes Russia Is in a Losing Position

I think it's remarkable that Russia no longer has the advantage. Russia vastly outnumbers Ukraine. It outguns Ukraine. Its economy is 10 or 12 times bigger than Ukraine's. And yet Ukrainian troops are now stopping the Russians on the front lines. David Petraeus Former CIA Director

Petraeus drew attention to the fact that over the past few months, Ukrainian soldiers have been able to achieve greater successes on the battlefield than the Russian occupiers.

According to him, such a development was considered extremely unlikely due to the superiority of the Russian army in personnel and economic scale.

However, despite all the obstacles, Ukraine was able to launch a highly successful counteroffensive thanks to innovations in its unmanned systems.