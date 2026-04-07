Watch: Drones attack Ust-Luga oil port in Russia again
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Events
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Watch: Drones attack Ust-Luga oil port in Russia again

“Bavovna” in Russia on April 7 — first details
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the night of April 7, a loud “bang” thundered again in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation. According to eyewitnesses, damage in the area of the Ust-Luga oil port as a result of a drone attack is already known.

Points of attention

  • The incident raises concerns about the impact on oil export activities and the security measures needed to protect critical infrastructure in the region.
  • The recurring drone attacks point to the challenges of defending against modern aerial threats and the importance of swift responses to such incidents.

“Bavovna” in Russia on April 7 — first details

Just a few days after the last drone attack on military targets in the Leningrad Region of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian drones again struck the port of Ust-Luga.

The Kremlin's protege in the region, Alexander Drozdenko, began claiming that enemy air defenses had neutralized 22 drones.

According to eyewitnesses, it was the port that came under attack from Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that Ust-Luga is one of the main ports of the aggressor country on the Baltic Sea.

The enemy actively uses it to export oil, in particular by the "shadow fleet".

As Bloomberg journalists managed to find out, the facility only recently resumed operations after interruptions.

Satellite imagery from Planet Labs previously confirmed fires at Novatek terminals following the March 2026 attacks.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that last night, 45 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular air defense systems:

  • 19 UAVs — over the territory of the Leningrad region,

  • 11 UAVs — over the territory of the Voronezh region,

  • 7 UAVs — over the territory of the Belgorod region,

  • 3 UAVs — over the territory of the Volodymyr region,

  • 1 UAV — over the territory of the Bryansk region,

  • 1 UAV — over the territory of the Volgograd region,

  • 1 UAV — over the territory of the Penza region,

  • 1 UAV — over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory,

  • 1 UAV — over the Black Sea.

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