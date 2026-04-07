Watch: Drones attack Ust-Luga oil port in Russia again

On the night of April 7, a loud “bang” thundered again in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation. According to eyewitnesses, damage in the area of the Ust-Luga oil port as a result of a drone attack is already known.

“Bavovna” in Russia on April 7 — first details

Just a few days after the last drone attack on military targets in the Leningrad Region of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian drones again struck the port of Ust-Luga.

The Kremlin's protege in the region, Alexander Drozdenko, began claiming that enemy air defenses had neutralized 22 drones.

According to eyewitnesses, it was the port that came under attack from Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that Ust-Luga is one of the main ports of the aggressor country on the Baltic Sea.

The enemy actively uses it to export oil, in particular by the "shadow fleet".

As Bloomberg journalists managed to find out, the facility only recently resumed operations after interruptions.

Satellite imagery from Planet Labs previously confirmed fires at Novatek terminals following the March 2026 attacks.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that last night, 45 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular air defense systems: