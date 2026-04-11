Air defense neutralized 133 targets during new Russian attack
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Ukraine
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Air defense neutralized 133 targets during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Air Defense Force announced the results of its work
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of April 10-11, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 160 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict underscores the importance of adhering to safety rules and supporting the efforts of Ukrainian soldiers in defending their airspace.
  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine urge unity and determination in facing the continued threat of enemy UAVs in the ongoing battle.

The Air Defense Force announced the results of its work

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 100 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 133 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

20 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 11 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call Ukrainian soldiers.

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