As Bloomberg has learned, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is actively strengthening military and political cooperation with Madagascar. In fact, he took advantage of the change of power after the coup in the fall of 2025, as well as the war in the Middle East.

Putin is actively “recruiting” Madagascar

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the new government of the country, which began ruling Madagascar after the October military coup, publicly thanked Putin for the supply of helicopters, equipment, and humanitarian aid.

What is important to understand is that after the military came to power in Madagascar, led by Colonel Michael Randrianirina, who headed the state, Moscow very quickly transferred military personnel and weapons to the island to ensure the regime's security.

It is an eloquent fact that Randrianirina made his first foreign visit to Moscow, where he met with Putin.

Thus, he effectively ignored the long-standing tradition of Madagascar's leaders visiting Paris, the capital of the former metropolis.