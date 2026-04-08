Truce in the Middle East — Zelenskyy reacted for the first time
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Politics
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Truce in the Middle East — Zelenskyy reacted for the first time

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy commented on the decisions of the US, Israel and Iran
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomes the decision of the United States, Israel, and Iran to establish a temporary ceasefire in the war in the Middle East. In his opinion, this is indeed the "right decision" at this stage.

Points of attention

  • The involvement of various countries in the negotiation process signals progress towards peace, with the United States taking a significant diplomatic initiative.
  • Ukrainian expert military teams will continue to contribute to enhancing security capabilities in the region, emphasizing the country's commitment to promoting stability.

Zelenskyy commented on the decisions of the US, Israel and Iran

A ceasefire is the right decision that leads to an end to the war. It saves lives, avoids the destruction of cities and villages, allows power plants and other infrastructure to function normally, and therefore provides the time and necessary conditions for diplomacy to yield results.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Against the backdrop of recent events, the head of state recalled that it was Ukraine that always sought a peaceful settlement in the Russian war of aggression.

According to Zelensky, official Kyiv supports silence in the Middle East and the Gulf, which paves the way for diplomatic work.

Ukraine once again reiterates to Russia: we are ready to respond in kind if the Russians stop their strikes. It is obvious to everyone that a ceasefire can create the right preconditions for agreements. Various countries were involved in the negotiation process, and it is important that the United States took this diplomatic step.

Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that it was Ukraine that actively participated in the process of protecting life in the Middle East and the Gulf.

The Head of State confirmed that Ukrainian expert military teams will continue to work in the region to further develop security capabilities.

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