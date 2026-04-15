Russia attacked a nine-story building in Odessa with a suicide bomber — one person was killed and several injured

In Odessa, one person was killed and six others were injured in a Russian attack on a high-rise building on the evening of April 15.
Points of attention
- Russia targeted a nine-story building in Odessa with a suicide bomber, resulting in one fatality and six injuries.
- An operational headquarters has been established, and rescuers are working to aid the victims of the attack.
Russia deliberately attacked a high-rise building in Odessa: there are victims
This was reported by the head of the Odessa City Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.
According to preliminary information, four people were injured.
Rescuers and all emergency services are already working at the scene of the crash. An operational headquarters has been deployed.
He later added that one of the victims had died.
The number of injured has increased to six.
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